Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,428 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

