Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $703,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

