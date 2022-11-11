Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $829,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after buying an additional 95,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,194,000 after buying an additional 162,987 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

