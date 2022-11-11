Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,460 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGT opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.