Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $335.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.63. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

