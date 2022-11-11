Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $253.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

