Morgan Stanley Boosts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $32.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE:AES opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. AES has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 157.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

