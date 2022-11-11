Morgan Stanley Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $84.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
Eversource Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:ES traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $78.22. 3,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 145.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
