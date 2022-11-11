Morgan Stanley Cuts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $28.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.45.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DigitalOcean stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 16.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 74,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 1,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 72,037 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

