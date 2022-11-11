Morgan Stanley Cuts Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Price Target to €2.10

Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €2.20 ($2.20) to €2.10 ($2.10) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Baader Bank cut shares of Global Fashion Group to a “reduce” rating and set a €1.60 ($1.60) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Global Fashion Group alerts:

Global Fashion Group Trading Down 24.6 %

GLFGF opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Global Fashion Group has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.