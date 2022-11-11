Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 85.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

