Morgan Stanley Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $77.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

