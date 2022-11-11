Morgan Stanley Raises ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €15.80

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €14.10 ($14.10) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

E has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.50) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

ENI Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:E opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

ENI Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

