Morgan Stanley Raises TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to €65.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €58.00 ($58.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.08.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

