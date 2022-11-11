Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 102,777 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,777 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE SWN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.88. 1,609,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,344,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

