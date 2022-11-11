Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 491 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $278,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 17.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

NDAQ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. 42,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,020. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

