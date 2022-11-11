Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,760 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tellurian by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,038,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,344,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234,958 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 639,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,265. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

