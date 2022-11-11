Mount Lucas Management LP Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,608 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up about 1.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in American International Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 193,097 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in American International Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. 67,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

