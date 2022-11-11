Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $2.80 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,752. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

