Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $2.91 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Republic Services accounts for about 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Republic Services by 18.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 379,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 105.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded down $4.44 on Friday, hitting $130.41. 39,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,845. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

