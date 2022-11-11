Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 2,434 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. 441,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,238,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

