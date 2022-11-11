Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 5,796 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. 1,012,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,470,320. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

