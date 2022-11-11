Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 569.2% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 643,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 325,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of MCAG remained flat at $9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,763. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

