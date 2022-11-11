MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of MSADY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 30,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,845. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.48. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.