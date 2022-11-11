Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,140,000 shares, an increase of 130.9% from the October 15th total of 60,250,000 shares. Currently, 34.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In related news, Director Ignacio Novoa bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 894,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 3,017.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 996,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 487,424 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 675,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 320,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 2,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 576,078 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 223,625,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,970,016. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

