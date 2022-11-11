Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.42

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 11362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,643,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,893,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,643,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,893,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,540 shares of company stock worth $3,702,702 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.