Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 440,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 408,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Muscle Maker Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 57.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%.
Institutional Trading of Muscle Maker
Muscle Maker Company Profile
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
