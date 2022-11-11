Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 440,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 408,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 57.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Muscle Maker stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Muscle Maker, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRIL Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Muscle Maker as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

