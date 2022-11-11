MUSE ENT NFT Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $409.69 million and approximately $151,255.30 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00595081 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,137.09 or 0.30996830 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.48936967 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $202,540.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.