Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.07) Per Share

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mynaric in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.51). The consensus estimate for Mynaric’s current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mynaric’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mynaric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

MYNA stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Mynaric has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

