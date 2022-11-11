Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Invests $811,000 in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 210,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Navitas Semiconductor comprises about 0.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 9.5 %

NVTS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 17,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,760. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 55.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.