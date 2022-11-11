Nano (XNO) Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Nano has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $80.62 million and $1.54 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00003629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,672.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00359872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00124961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.76 or 0.00754331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00606479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00226949 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.