Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $86.37 million and $1.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,460.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00363080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00126225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.23 or 0.00740129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.53 or 0.00604406 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00226716 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.