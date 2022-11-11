NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 212,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 124,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price objective on NanoXplore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
NanoXplore Trading Up 7.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.10. The firm has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69.
About NanoXplore
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
See Also
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.