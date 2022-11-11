National Bank Financial Cuts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684,526 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,465,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after buying an additional 1,448,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

