National Bankshares Downgrades Enbridge (TSE:ENB) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares cut shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$53.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enbridge to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.94.

TSE ENB opened at C$54.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$110.39 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$46.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.70%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

