National CineMedia’s (NCMI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.75. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 151.7% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in National CineMedia by 168.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 638,641 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 219.6% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 168,413 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 8.2% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

