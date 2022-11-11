National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) COO Purchases $378,800.00 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) COO David Cramer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,902,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078,897.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 9.5 %

NSA stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 234.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.