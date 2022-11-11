Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA reduced its position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Natural Order Acquisition accounts for about 2.2% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 3.00% of Natural Order Acquisition worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOAC. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,928,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 29.3% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 435,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 72,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAC remained flat at $10.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,685. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

