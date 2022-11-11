Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.14.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.81. 34,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.18. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 55.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,039,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $8,462,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,113,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

