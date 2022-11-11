NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by SCW Capital Management LP

SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the period. NCR accounts for about 27.1% of SCW Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SCW Capital Management LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NCR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,875,000 after purchasing an additional 58,418 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 18.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NCR by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,891,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,583,000 after buying an additional 373,486 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 28.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,596,000 after buying an additional 884,458 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,686,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,970,000 after buying an additional 228,710 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

