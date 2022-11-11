NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $2.30 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $312.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00013063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00087123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00068988 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 820,947,526 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 820,947,526 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.19072383 USD and is down -13.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $425,938,126.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

