NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.22 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00012836 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $259.08 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00085770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024146 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000283 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,335,351 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 821,335,351 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.20528646 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $291,042,580.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.