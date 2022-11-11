Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 83.5% in October

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the October 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nedbank Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

