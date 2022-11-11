Needham & Company LLC Boosts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $34.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NSSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

