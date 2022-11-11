Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 43,462 shares.The stock last traded at $96.69 and had previously closed at $96.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 58.22.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $345.24 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $121,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at $12,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nelnet by 129.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 106,758 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter valued at $8,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 1,210.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Nelnet by 15.0% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 480,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.