Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.49 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $93.64 million and $2.49 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,219.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00360960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00125175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00758485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.30 or 0.00594228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00219977 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

