Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 232.8% in October

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 232.8% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neste Oyj Trading Up 2.9 %

Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 33,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.1193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Neste Oyj

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €55.00 ($55.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($50.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($51.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

(Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.