Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 232.8% in October

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 232.8% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Neste Oyj Trading Up 2.9 %
Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 33,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $27.55.
Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.1193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.
About Neste Oyj
Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.
