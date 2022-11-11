Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 94.1% in October

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,324,900 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the October 15th total of 1,197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.8 days.

Nestlé Stock Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.55. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $143.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

