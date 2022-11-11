Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NVRO opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. Nevro has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nevro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

