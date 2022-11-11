New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,148. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

